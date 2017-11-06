Trenton man faces 3 felony charges after weekend incident, bond set at $40K cash only

A Trenton man is facing three felony charges after being accused of driving a motor vehicle into another car at Trenton over the weekend.

David Michael Willey, age 38, has been charged with domestic assault in the first degree, assault in the first degree on another person, and first-degree property damage.

His bond was set at $40,000 cash with Willey scheduled for the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court on November 14th.

Documents filed with the court allege Willey drove a Dodge Durango at another motor vehicle multiple times while the second vehicle contained two passengers. Authorities report the Dodge Durango hit the passenger side of the other vehicle causing damage. The prosecuting attorney noted such actions were considered a substantial step toward committing the felonies for which Willey has been charged.

Court information notes the vehicle that was struck belongs to Ronald Miller.

