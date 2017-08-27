Trenton man dies in UTV crash in Doniphan County, Kansas

A Trenton man has died in an accident just after 12 a.m. Saturday in Doniphan County, Kansas.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reports a Polaris UTV driven by Steven Greg Sims, 50, of Trenton was northbound on Ash Point Road just south of 170 Road when the UTV rolled onto its right side. The driver and a passenger were ejected.

Sims was pronounced dead at the scene and the passenger Cody Ryan Brown, 25, of Trenton, was transported to the hospital in Hiawatha, Kansas.

Sims used no safety equipment, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

City Administrator Ron Urton confirms that Sims was the Supervisor at the Trenton Municipal Electric Plant located at 1115 Crowder Road in Trenton.

Doniphan County, Kansas is located across the Missouri River from St. Joseph and Buchanan County.

