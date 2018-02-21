Trenton man charged with stealing ambulance at Wright Memorial Hospital

A charge has been filed in Grundy County Associate Circuit Court for a Trenton man who allegedly stole a Grundy County ambulance.

Online court information shows the Trenton Police Department arrested 37-year-old Bobby Dean Morgans the Second Tuesday for felony stealing a motor vehicle, watercraft, or aircraft. His bond is $15,000 cash only, and arraignment is scheduled for February 27th.

Trenton Police Chief Tommy Wright reported Tuesday that a man seeking medical treatment at the Wright Memorial Hospital emergency room exited the hospital, entered a parked ambulance, and drove away. Wright said Grundy County Sheriff’s deputies recovered the ambulance in a remote portion of southeast Grundy County, found the man in the area of the ambulance, and took the man into custody without incident.

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reported Bobby Dean Morgans the Second was also charged with a probation violation of laws and drugs. His bond for the probation violation is $50,000 cash only, and he is scheduled for Circuit Court Division One March 15th.

Morgans was originally charged with distribution of a controlled substance.

