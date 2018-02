A Trenton resident, 35-year-old Levi Grant Bell, has been arrested by Trenton Police following an incident yesterday that allegedly caused injuries to another person.

Bell has been charged in Grundy County Associate Circuit Court with fourth-degree domestic assault – a misdemeanor. He’s accused of striking a family or member of the household causing lacerations to the face.

Bond on this charge is $5,000 cash with Bell scheduled to appear February 13th in Associate Division of circuit court.

