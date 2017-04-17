Trenton man assaults police officer during arrest

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of two Trenton men.

Fifty-four-year-old Gary Hanes was arrested for felony charges of third-degree assault, special victim, and resisting or interfering with arrest for a felony as well as a misdemeanor charge of fourth-degree assault.

His bond for the felonies is $15,000 cash only, and his bond for the misdemeanor is $1,500 cash only.

Court documents accuse Hanes of causing physical injury to Trenton Police Officer Keith Vance by biting on his finger cutting open skin, resisting and pulling away and otherwise not allowing officers to place him in handcuffs while Vance attempted to make an arrest, and causing physical contact to Vance by spitting on him knowing he would regard the contact as offensive or provocative.

Nineteen-year-old Jeffrey Corbin was arrested in Marion County for failure to obey the judge’s order. His bond is $10,000 cash only.

Corbin was originally charged with misdemeanor charges of unlawful use of drug paraphernalia and possession of up to 35 grams of marijuana.

Hanes and Corbin are scheduled for the Associate Division of circuit court April 25.

