Trenton man arrested on weapons and drug charges

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Trenton man on the felony charges of unlawful possession, transport, manufacture, repair, or sale of an illegal weapon and possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana.

Twenty-seven-year-old Terry Michael Delauder, Junior was arrested Friday.

His bond is $30,000 cash only, and he is scheduled for the Associate Division of circuit court Tuesday.

Court documents accuse Delauder of possessing a 410 short barreled shotgun as well as possessing methamphetamine knowing of its presence and nature.

