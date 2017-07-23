Trenton man arrested on multiple charges

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Trenton man on several misdemeanor charges.

Forty-nine-year-old Jack Earl Henry was arrested on Thursday for fourth-degree assault; resisting or interfering with arrest, detention, or stop; and peace disturbance—first offense.

His bond is $3,000, and he is scheduled for the associate division of circuit court Tuesday.

Court documents accuse Henry of causing physical contact to officers Jennifer Plummer and Keith Vance by pushing, shoving, and grabbing knowing the officers would regard the contact as offensive or provocative.

The documents also accuse Henry of resisting arrest by physical force and causing alarm to others.

