Trenton man arrested on harassment and trespassing

The Trenton Police Department arrested a Trenton man for harassment and trespassing Tuesday.

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Department reports 29-year-old Richard Bosley is charged with the misdemeanors of second-degree harassment and first-degree trespassing.

His bond is $7,500 and he is scheduled for the Associate Division of circuit court December 12th.

Court documents accuse Bosley of harassing someone by aggressively knocking on that person’s door after being told to leave causing distress to the person.

Documents also accuse him of unlawfully remaining on real property possessed by the person when notice against trespassing on said real estate had been given to him.

