Trenton man arrested on drug charge

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Trenton man on a charge of possession of a controlled substance of 35 grams or less of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid, a class D felony.

Forty-two-year-old Christopher S. Hershberger was arrested Tuesday, and is scheduled for the associate division of circuit court February 14th.

Bond is $15,000 cash only.

Court documents accuse Hershberger of possessing methamphetamine, a controlled substance, knowing of its presence and nature Monday.

