The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Trenton man on a felony charge of third-degree domestic assault.

Thirty-seven-year-old Joshua McIntire was arrested Tuesday.

His bond is $5,000 cash only, and he is scheduled for the Associate Division of circuit court July 25th.

Court documents accuse McIntire of attempting to cause physical injury to his wife by placing his hands around her neck and head butting her.

