Trenton man arrested in Kansas

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Trenton resident for failure to appear.

Thirty-year-old James Earl Harding was arrested in Norton County, Kansas Friday. A waiver was signed, and he was returned to Grundy County.

His bond is $25,000 cash only, and he is scheduled for Grundy County Circuit Court, Division One August 10th.

Harding was originally charged with a felony stealing related offense, third offense, and possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana.

