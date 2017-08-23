Trenton man arrested in Jackson County

A Trenton man was arrested for a probation violation and failure to appear or pay.

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports 24-year-old Tony Clay Dittemore was arrested in Jackson County Tuesday.

He is scheduled for Grundy County Circuit Court Division One September 7th for his probation violation, and his probation was suspended for his original charge of felony second-degree burglary.

Dittemore is also scheduled for the Associate Division of Circuit Court September 12 for failure to appear or pay on the original charge of misdemeanor operating a motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license, first offense.

Bonds for Dittemore total $15,200 cash only.

