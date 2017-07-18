Trenton man arrested in Clay County

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the extradition of a Trenton man from Clay County.

Thirty-six-year-old Joshua Phillips was arrested Monday on the felony charge of non-support with total arrears in excess of 12 monthly payments due under a support order.

His bond is $10,000, and he is scheduled for the Associate Division of circuit court July 25.

Court documents accuse Phillips of failing to provide adequate support for his minor children for whom he was legally obligated to provide such support without good cause.

The documents note the total child support arrearage as of February 28th was $91,363.36.

