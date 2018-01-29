Trenton man arrested by Missouri State Highway Patrol

The highway patrol reports a Trenton resident was arrested early Saturday.

21-year old Jacob Hamilton was accused of felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of fewer than ten grams of marijuana, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, exceeding the posted speed limit, and failure to wear a seatbelt.

Hamilton was taken to the Grundy County Law Enforcement Center.

The highway patrol also reports a man from the Northwest Missouri community of Denver was arrested Friday afternoon in Worth County.

44-year old Dayton Chaney was accused of felony unlawful possession of a firearm, driving without a valid license, not wearing a seatbelt and no proof of insurance.

Chaney was taken to the Worth County sheriff’s office.

