Trenton man accused of rape in Carroll County

A Carroll County arrest warrant accuses a Trenton resident, 29-year-old Brent Applegate, of rape in the first degree or attempted rape, of another person. The charge was filed today in the court of Associate Judge Joe Don McGaugh.

Online court information from Carroll County shows bond has been set at $50,000 cash. An investigation of the incident was conducted by the Carrollton Police Department.

Media reports indicate Applegate was accused of having sexual contact with a victim who allegedly was incapable of consent as the victim claimed to have been awoken from sleep, finding the suspect engaged with in sexual intercourse with the victim.

Like this: Like Loading...