Trenton Kiwanis Club to sponsor Drive 4 UR Community on June 10

The Trenton Kiwanis Club is partnering with Barnes-Baker Automotive and Ford Motor Company to raise money in support of Kiwanis Club as part of Ford’s Drive 4UR Community Program.

Area residents will have the opportunity to participate and help raise up to $6,000 for Kiwanis by test driving a Ford, Lincoln or Mercury vehicle at Trenton High School on Saturday, June 10th.

The event will run from 9:00 am – 4:00 pm in the Trenton High School parking lot. For every test drive conducted on Saturday, Ford will donate $20 to the Trenton Kiwanis Club. There is a limit of one test drive per household and drivers must be 18 or older.

The Trenton Kiwanis Club is focused on serving children and the community as the club works to instill leadership skills and a servant’s heart in young people through their sponsorship of Builders Club and Key Club. They provide recognition for elementary school students who demonstrate positive character traits the Terrific Kids program. They work tirelessly each year to make Christmas a bright spot in the lives of underprivileged children through the Christmas Wish Project. The Kiwanis Club encourages anyone who has been touched by efforts of the Kiwanis Club over the years to come out and take a test drive to help support the club’s future community efforts.

If you or a child ever played in a little league tournament, had a book read and given to them in preschool, participated in Builders Club or Key Club, have a Terrific Kids bumper sticker on your car, received a scholarship or FFA loan, or if you just appreciate the beauty of the flags surrounding the courthouse, then you have been touched by Kiwanis.

Persons wanting more information about the Drive 4 UR Community can contact Kara Helmandollar at 359-5966 or Rick Alley at 359-3996.

