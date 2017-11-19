Trenton Kiwanis Club opens applications for 2017 Christmas Wish program

The Trenton Kiwanis Club in conjunction with KTTN has opened the application process for the Christmas Wish Project.

Families who would like to enroll can pick up applications at the Trenton Police Department, KTTN, or Royal Inn Pizza during normal business hours. Forms need to be completed and returned to KTTN or the Kiwanis mailing address on the form by December 1st.

The Christmas Wish Project is designed to assist low-income families with children ages 10 and younger with Christmas gifts for their children. Families must meet income guidelines to qualify for eligibility based on federal poverty guidelines.

Each child can request a specific gift valued at $30 or less and KTTN will air the wishes of area children on the radio beginning November 24th.

Individuals can purchase the specified gift and drop it off at the station, Royal Inn Pizza, or Dave’s Body Shop. Monetary donations will also be accepted at those locations and will be used to purchase gifts.

Kiwanis Club members and the Trenton High School Key Club will shop mid-December for gifts not previously donated. Toys are wrapped and bagged for delivery to families.

Call Kara Helmandollar at 660-359-5966 for more information.

Like this: Like Loading...