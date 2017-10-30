Trenton Hy-Vee to hold workshops for adults and kids

The Trenton Hy-Vee will be holding a Freezer Meal Workshop starting at 6 p.m. in the cafeteria on Friday, November 10th.

Those attending choose 5 of the 10 recipes listed for a cost of $75 with each recipe serving 4 people. Hy-Vee will do all the prep and shopping for you. At the end of the event, you will have 5 entrees ready to take home, freeze and cook.

The Lil’ Chefs class will be doing fall harvest snacks with the class scheduled for Friday, November 17th at 4 p.m. in the Trenton Hy-Vee cafeteria.

The kids will be creating a pumpkin pie smoothie, apple turkeys, and a candy cornucopia trail mix. The cost is $5 per child or $10 per family.

If you would like more information for either event, call the Trenton Hy-Vee at 660-359-2278 or email Cindy Eivins, MS, RDN, LD, CDE.

