Trenton High School will be offering a driver’s education class this Summer June 4-29, 2018 to students who qualify.

Students must be 15 years of age with a valid driver’s permit and the driver’s ed instruction is scheduled June 4th to the 29th.

Teenagers interested are to sign the driver’s ed class list available in the THS counselor’s office by March 30th.

The school reports it will need 12 or more students to sign up in advance.

Like this: Like Loading...