Trenton High School STAR team to host fundraiser

One of the Trenton High School STAR Event teams is to host a “Safe After Prom” celebration at the school.

STAR is an acronym for Students Taking Action with Recognition. The teams are organized under the student organization for Family Career and Community Leaders of America

The team is planning to raise money by having a baked potato dinner, bake sale and bingo night at Hodge Presbyterian Church of Trenton on Sunday, January 14th.

The baked potato bar runs from 5:30 until 7 o’clock that evening with free will donations accepted. Bingo starts at 7 o’clock with bingo cards costing $3.00 for one card and $5.00 for two cards. Prizes include baked goods, gift cards, and tumblers.

