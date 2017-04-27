Trenton High School Scholar Bowl Team competes in sectional competition

The Trenton High School Scholar Bowl team competed in the Sectionals held in Trenton on Wednesday.

Coach Alicyn Studyvin says the team competed against Savannah and lost both games, the first by a score of 560 to 190, and the second game 540 to 160.

Senior Aidan Clark scored 12 points in the first game and nine points in the second, making him Trenton’s top scorer.

Studyvin says she is very proud of the team members for scoring the most points they ever have against Savannah and winning the Grand River Conference and district competitions.

She calls this season the best one the team has ever had and says a banquet to honor seniors and those who have earned letters will be held in the Trenton High School Commons the evening of May 4 at 6 o’clock.

Studyvin appreciates the support the team receives from parents, especially Nancy Clark, who she says has been the team’s biggest supporter for the past four years.

Like this: Like Loading...