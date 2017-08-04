Trenton High School registration and iPad pickup is next week

Trenton High School will hold registration and iPad pick up at the high school office next week.

Senior registration and iPad pick up will be Wednesday, August 9 from 8 to 11 o’clock and Junior registration is from noon to 3 o’clock. Sophomores can register and pick up iPads Thursday morning August 10 between 8 and 11 o’clock and Freshmen registration runs from noon to 3 o’clock.

Students will report to the office to turn in paperwork, pick up their schedules, and choose lockers.

Students must turn in a completed Student Pledge for iPad Care, Use, and Responsibility form and the $25 yearly iPad maintenance fee in order to pick up their iPads during their scheduled times.

The form requires signatures from the student and guardian and is available on the Trenton R-9 website, as well as at the THS office prior to the scheduled time.

