Trenton High School designated as NASSP Breakthrough School

Trenton High School has been redesignated as a National Association of Secondary School Principals’ Breakthrough School.

It is one of 26 middle and high schools originally recognized between 2011 and 2014 and determined to have sustained their student achievement rates since initial recognition.

The Breakthrough Schools program recognizes schools that serve large numbers of students in poverty and are high achieving or demonstrate dramatically improving student achievement.

Schools are selected based on documented success in implementing strategies aligning with core areas including collaborative leadership; personalization; and curriculum, instruction, and assessment.

Trenton High School Principal Ron Franklin notes that one of the school’s most notable improvements made in the past three years includes the development and addition of the BRIDGE mentoring program.

The program connects the high school with the middle school and gives each student an adult mentor in a nongraded experience.

Franklin says the school has also maintained high academic standards and measures of success.

Like this: Like Loading...