Trenton High School announces underclassmen awards

Trenton High School announced the recipients of underclassmen awards.

Among the awards given was the “I Dare You” Award, which went to Tyler Kidd and Hannah Persell.

Elijah Oyler was named for Missouri Boys State.

Ella Leininger was named as a delegate for Missouri Girls State, and Sarah Dryer as an alternate.

Baldwin Academy of Eminent Young Scholars are Carson Burchett, Dalton Burchett, Destiny Burks, McKenna Cox, Madison Cutsinger, Libby Fewins, Juan Garcia, Jonathan Huber, Mackenzie Klinginsmith, Oakley Madden, Lindi Moulin, Kasie Otto, Lily White, and Ben Woodson.

Gabriel Swann received the Leadership in Practice award.

Jonathan Schlared was named as an Ambassador to the Hugh O’Brien Youth Leadership Seminar.

Athletics and Activities Scholastic Achievement Awards went to Lathan Croy, Hunter Dugan, Grace Holcomb, Ella Leininger, Chase Marsh, Mason Owen, and Ashten Whitaker.

Students with perfect attendance were Cody Garcia, Latorrie Johnson, Mackenzie Klinginsmith, Matthew Slater, and Jaren Whitney.

