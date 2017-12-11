Trenton, Galt men arrested last week

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest Thursday of two area men.

Thirty-five-year-old Victor Tunnell of Galt was arrested for felony hindering prosecution of a felony. His bond is $10,000 cash only, and he is scheduled for the associate division of circuit court Tuesday.

Court documents accuse Tunnell of preventing the apprehension of Austin Frisbie, for conduct constituting the offense of a Grundy County felony warrant for possession of a controlled substance—methamphetamine and unlawful use of a weapon, by allowing Frisbie to stay at his residence.

Twenty-six-year-old Daniel Windsor of Trenton was arrested for a probation violation of laws. His bond is $25,000 cash only, and he is scheduled for division one of circuit court next Thursday.

Windsor’s original charge was first degree endangering the welfare of a child creating a substantial risk.

Like this: Like Loading...