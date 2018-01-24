Trenton Fire Department responds to 729 West 15th Street

The Trenton Fire Department responded to a carbon monoxide leak at a Trenton residence early Tuesday morning

Firefighter Derek Hert reports the occupant was outside of the home at 729 West 15th Street when crews arrived. They were informed a carbon monoxide detector was alerting to a leak. Hert reports a four-gas monitor and a combustible gas detector used by the firefighters registered a high carbon monoxide level at 729 West 15th Street.

He says crews found the furnace in the basement was emitting a large amount of carbon monoxide and noted a furnace on the upper level of the home was in proper working condition. The residents were advised to contact a furnace repair person because it was not safe to remain in the home.

Hert says carbon monoxide is an odorless, colorless gas that can be deadly and that he was glad the homeowner had a carbon monoxide detector in the home. Hert reports crews were at the scene about 30 minutes.

The owner of the home is listed as Neva Harkins.

The Trenton Fire Department reminds everyone of the importance of a carbon monoxide detector if residents use a gas furnace, gas hot water heater, or gas stove in their homes.

