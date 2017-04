The Trenton FFA team came in first place in the Meats Career Development Event at the Missouri FFA Convention.

The team qualifies for the national competition in Meats.

On the Trenton team, Cole Schilling ranked first and Emily Kasinger ranked third in Meats individually.

Princeton’s FFA team also placed in the top in Meats as well as Dairy Cattle.

The team received seventh in Meats and tenth in Dairy Cattle.

