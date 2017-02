Trenton High School had seven entries win first place last night in the FFA Area Two proficiency categories.

Each advances to further competition at the Missouri State FFA Convention in Columbia in April. They will be recognized on stage as area winners in their respective categories.

First place winners were Mariah Fox, Logan Lowrey, Jayden Roeder, Derek Stimpson, Emily Lynch, Seth Reeter, and Katerina Black

Proficiency awards are based on a students’ supervised agriculture experience project.

