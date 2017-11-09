Trenton FFA members place 2nd at Public Speaking Contests

Three Trenton FFA members placed second at the FFA Public Speaking District Contests at Cameron Wednesday.

Allena Allen placed in the contest sponsored by the Missouri Institute of Cooperatives.

Nick Velazquez placed in the contest sponsored by the Missouri Sheep Producers.

Chase Otto placed in the contest sponsored by the Missouri Pet Breeders Association.

All three are alternates to state competition.

Other FFA members participating in the district contests with various sponsors were Mackenzie McAtee, Trinity Guant, Grace Allen, and Rillie Ratliff.

