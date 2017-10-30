Trenton FFA members excel at National FFA Convention

The Trenton FFA chapter was named a 3-star chapter and recognized at the 2nd General Session. 3-Star recognition is the highest recognition FFA chapters can receive.
Two Trenton FFA members were recognized for being National FFA Proficiency Award Finalists for their SAE projects. Only four members from across the nation, per category, are recognized at National Convention. They both presented 2-minute introductions and had 15-minute interviews to determine national winners.
The Trenton FFA Meats Evaluation and Technology team placed 5th nationally and all three members received a gold rating. Jayden Roeder was 15th, Hannah Persell was 16th, and Emily Kasinger was 18th individually.
Eighteen other Trenton FFA members also attended the convention. They toured a popcorn facility, Poe Sheep Farms, attended the Career Show and Expo, attended Cinch’s Worlds’ Toughest Rodeo as well as a Hypnotist show, and attended convention sessions where they heard motivational speakers such as Laila Ali.Members attending National Convention from left to right are; Mackenzie McAtee, Rillie Ratliff, Teresa Burkholder, Allena Allen, Libby Fewins, Sara Spencer, Matthew Slater, Grace Allen, Quentin Lovell, Haley Kidd, Dolan Huber, Kayli Crawford, Logan Stanton, McKenna Cox, Hannah Mehrhoff, Melea Farmer, Hannah Ellis, Laura Carlson, and Advisor Brook Kreatz.
Four Trenton FFA members also received their American FFA Degree at the 90th National FFA Convention and Expo. Sadie Roy, John Kelsall, and Huston Sprinkle traveled to National Convention to receive their American Degree award. Ryan Stimpson also received his degree.