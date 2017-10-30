Trenton FFA members excel at National FFA Convention

The Trenton FFA chapter was named a 3-star chapter and recognized at the 2nd General Session. 3-Star recognition is the highest recognition FFA chapters can receive.

Two Trenton FFA members were recognized for being National FFA Proficiency Award Finalists for their SAE projects. Only four members from across the nation, per category, are recognized at National Convention. They both presented 2-minute introductions and had 15-minute interviews to determine national winners.