Trenton FFA members attend academy

Three Trenton FFA Chapter members attended the Sixth Annual Helping Youth Maximize their Agricultural Experiences Academy (HYMAX) last month.

Kayli Crawford, Mackenzie McAtee, and Dolan Huber were selected to attend the academy held at Camp Rising Sun at the Lake of the Ozarks State Park sponsored by the Missouri FFA Association.

The academy provided extensive leadership and advocacy training for the top 100 incoming sophomores in Missouri FFA.

Students received training from Missouri State FFA Officers, past State FFA Officers, Agricultural Educators, FFA State Staff, and other individuals involved in agriculture.

Students learned how to overcome obstacles in their Supervised Agricultural Experience programs and developed their communication and agricultural advocacy skills.

Like this: Like Loading...