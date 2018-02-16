Trenton FFA Chapter to celebrate FFA Week with activities

Trenton FFA will hold various activities to celebrate FFA Week.

Members who met the fruit sales incentive goal will travel to Kansas City to go paintballing Saturday and members are encouraged to attend a service at Trenton First Baptist Church Sunday morning.

Senior officers President Jayden Roeder, First Vice President and Area President Hannah Persell, Secretary Padyn Gibson, and Treasurer Emily Kasinger will be on KTTN’s Open Line Monday morning at 9:30.

Members will go bowling in Chillicothe Monday as well. Trucks and tractors will be parked in the front middle school parking lot for Truck and Tractor Day Tuesday. Official Dress Day is Wednesday. Greenhand and Chapter Degree ceremonies for freshmen and sophomores will be in the Trenton High School Commons Wednesday evening at 6 o’clock. Greenhand Initiation and Farm Animal Day will be next Thursday.

A free Friends and Faculty Breakfast will be held in the Ag Building next Friday morning from 6:30 to 8 o’clock.

A pizza party will also be held next Friday for members who participated in at least three activities as well as wear full official dress Wednesday.

