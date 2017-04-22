Trenton FFA Chapter receives Top Chapter Award

Trenton FFA received a Top Chapter Award at the Missouri FFA Convention.

The chapter placed seventh out of 342 chapters in the state and will compete for the National FFA Chapter Award.

The winner of that award will be announced at the national convention in Indianapolis.

Chapter activity awards are given to chapters achieving excellence in student, chapter, and community development.

Trenton FFA’s student development activities included the Grundy County Relay for Life, where the chapter entered a team, hosted contests, and served refreshments to raise funds for the American Cancer Society.

Chapter development activities included an alumni barbecue held during the North Central Missouri Fair to fund FFA conferences and scholarships.

Community development activities included an Adopt-A-Family project, in which members donated time and money to provide local children with Christmas presents.

Only ten percent of the state chapters receive Top Chapter Awards each year.

Like this: Like Loading...