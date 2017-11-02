Trenton FFA Barnwarming King and Queen candidates announced

The Trenton FFA Chapter holds Barnwarming activities Friday and Saturday nights and the candidates have been announced for King and Queen.

Nominated from the classes are Freshmen Jaycie Griffin and Kidridge Griffin; Sophomores McKenna Cox and Logan Stanton, Juniors Karli Provorse and Nick Velazquez and Seniors Emily Kasinger and Okla Fitzpatrick.

The FFA Chapter will hold Barnwarming Friday night for 7th and 8th-grade students with festivities running from 6 until 8 o’clock.

The high school FFA Barnwarming activities are Saturday night from 7 until 10 o’clock.

