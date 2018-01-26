Trenton FCCLA Chapters participate in STAR Events

The Trenton High School and Trenton Middle School FCCLA Chapters participated in Region II STAR Events held at the Trenton First Baptist Church, Missouri on Thursday, January 25, 2018, hosted by the Trenton High School FCCLA Chapter.

The Family, Career, and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) is a dynamic and effective national student organization that helps young men and women become leaders and address important personal, family, work, and social issues through Family Consumer Sciences education. STAR Events, (Students Taking Action with Recognition) is an FCCLA program of competitive events designed to recognize individuals and chapters for their proficiency and achievement in chapter and individual projects, leadership skills and occupational preparation.

Each year regional contests are held in various subject areas whereby the Gold Medal Winners advance to State competition and possibly on to national competition. The following students from Trenton High School competed in the corresponding events:

Life Event Planning Sr. – Sarah Jordan, Mykah Hurley, and Salem Croy – Gold and State; Food Innovations Sr. – Maci Henson and Bailea Jeannoutot – Gold and State; Food Innovations Sr. – Werthen Gass- Gold and State; Food Innovations Jr. – Kayleigh Campbell, Sydney Ellis – Bronze; FCCLA Knowledge Jr. – Brice Gibler – Bronze; FCCLA Knowledge Sr. – Oakley Madden- Silver; FCCLA Knowledge Sr. – McKenna Cox- Silver; FCCLA Knowledge Sr. – Camryn Willey – Bronze.

The following students from Trenton Middle School competed in the corresponding events junior categories: Advocacy – Harley Hall, Adria Willey – Gold and State; Chapter Service Project Portfolio – Elliana Cowling, Summer Martin and Savannah Triplet – Gold and State; Chapter Service Project Portfolio – Makenzee Epperson and Chloie Hall – Silver; Focus on Children – Ivy Foster, Kaylea Boyle and Zoie McGowan – Gold and State; Food Innovations – Kelsey Gibler and Juliet Schmadeke – Gold and State; Illustrated Talk – Sarah Washburn – Silver; National Programs in Action- Krysta McCullough, Maurissa Bonta- Gold and State; Recycle and Redesign – Kaylor Farris – Gold and State.

All Students who received Gold will be attending the State FCCLA Leadership Conference held at Tan-Tar-A on March 11-13, 2018, where they will be competing in State STAR Events Competition.

