Trenton Elks to hold public events

The Trenton Elks will hold two events at the Elks Lodge for the public this month.

The Sweetheart Dinner will be held February 16th starting at 6 o’clock. Member Robert Stephens says prime rib, twice baked potatoes, salad, dinner rolls, red velvet cake as well as another cake selection yet to be determined. The dinner costs $25 per person or $45 per couple.

Stephens asks that reservations be made for the dinner by February 14th by calling him at 660-654-0877.

The Trenton Elks will also hold a Comedy Show the night of February 23rd at 7 o’clock.

Comics Bryce Stanley and Tague Hayes will perform during the show. The cost is $10 per person in advance or $15 at the door.

Stephens says reservations may be made for the show by calling the Elks Lodge at 660-359-6280.

