Trenton Elks to collect deer hides for veteran therapy programs

November 8, 2017
The Trenton Elks Lodge will collect deer hides starting this weekend.

Hunters can bring hides to the lodge at 1012 Tinsman Avenue in Trenton November 11th to 21st from 4 o’clock in the afternoon to 9 o’clock at night.

The leather will be used for therapy programs for recovering veterans in VA hospitals as well as for professionally crafted gloves for wheelchair-bound veterans.

Call Harry Kately at 339-2174 or Robert Stephens at 654-0877 for more information on the deer hide collection.

More information on the Elks veterans programs can be found on the Elks website or by calling 773-755-4736.

