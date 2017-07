Trenton Elks Lodge Number 801 purchased $2,000 worth of personal care items for the members of Trenton’s National Guard 548th Transportation Company.

Packets will be assembled to be sent to the troops at the Elks Lodge at 1012 Tinsman in Trenton Saturday morning at 10 o’clock.

The Boy Scouts have volunteered to help, and the Elks encourage anyone from the community to help.

Call Robert Stevens at 654-0877 for more information.

