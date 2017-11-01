Trenton doubles up on precipitation in October

The October weather summary in Trenton shows precipitation more than double that of normal with high temperatures averaging one degree above typical, and low temperatures averaging three degrees above normal.

Trenton received 6.81 inches of rainfall in October which is 3.74 inches above normal for the month. The 6.81inch total was the third greatest for October in Trenton since 1970 and was exceeded only by 7.01 inches in 2009 and 6.88 inches in 1998.

There were two daily rainfall records set last month in Trenton. Four inches was recorded during the 24-hour period ending at 7 o’clock the morning of October 6th and 1.8 inches for the 24-hour period ending at 7 o’clock the morning of October 22nd.

Trenton entered November with a moisture surplus of 3.47 inches for the year. Slightly over 38-1/2 inches of rain and melted precipitation has been recorded this year at 17th and Harris where the Trenton Fire Department takes the weather readings.

Highs last month in Trenton averaged slightly over 67 degrees which is one degree above normal. Lows last month in Trenton averaged nearly 49 degrees. That’s three degrees above typical for October in Trenton.

Temperatures generally were mild in the early and middle portions of the month before cooling during the final week.

The warmest temperature last month was 87 degrees on October 2nd. It was two degrees cooler that day at the KTTN studios in downtown Trenton where we recorded 85 degrees.

The coolest temperature last month in Trenton was 26 degrees on October 29.

Looking ahead to November, there traditionally is a significant drop-off in temperatures compared to October. November typically is one of the drier months of the year averaging two and a quarter inches. It normally gets even drier in the Winter months of December, January, and February.

