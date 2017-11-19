Trenton committees to meet Monday and Tuesday

The Trenton Finance, Administrative, and Utility Committees will meet at the Trenton City Hall next week.

The Finance Committee meeting will be held Monday evening November 20 at 6 o’clock with an agenda that includes discussion of health insurance renewal as well as six-month financials.

The Administrative Committee will meet Tuesday evening November 21 at 6 o’clock. The agenda calls for discussion of demolition permit fees as well as street sweeper replacement.

The Trenton Utility Committee meeting will be held Tuesday night, November 21 at 7 o’clock. The agenda includes a review of voice over internet protocol and City Hall wiring proposals, discussion of selling surplus transformers and a policy for the abandonment of sewer taps, Burns and McDonnel design-build workshop, and a water supply update.

