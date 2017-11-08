Trenton Coca-Cola Bottling Company receives Missouri Community College Distinguished Business Award

Peter and Nancy Trombley, owners of the Trenton Coca-Cola Bottling Company, were recently recognized by the Missouri Community College Association for their outstanding support of Missouri Community Colleges.

Mr. and Mrs. Trombley and the Trenton Coca-Cola Bottling Company received the 2017 Distinguished Business/Industry Award at the statewide MCCA convention held in Branson, Missouri. This prominent award is given annually to businesses that go above and beyond to show their support for Missouri community colleges and the progression of higher education.

“Nancy and I are excited that MCCA and NCMC chose to honor the Trenton Coca-Cola Bottling Company,” said Peter Trombley. “This recognition verifies our efforts are going in the right direction and meeting the needs of our consumers from refreshments to support of our education providers.”

“Mr. and Mrs. Trombley have been outstanding in their support of NCMC. We are pleased to be a business partner and grateful for their generosity both financially and as an advocate for our community.” –Dr. Lenny Klaver, President.

MCCA is Missouri’s largest advocacy group for community colleges. “MCCA is where the state’s 12 community colleges come together to share ideas and advance common goals.”-www.mccatoday.org.

Each year, MCCA honors individuals and businesses who support community colleges in Missouri and provides recognition to those who are selected based on their support, generosity, commitment, and partnerships with community colleges in the state.

