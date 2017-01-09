Trenton city sales tax revenue down compared to a year ago

Trenton city sales tax revenue in the first nine months of this fiscal year is down nearly 3% for general purposes, capital projects, and parks compared to the same period a year ago.

Trenton did receive a sizable increase in this month’s distributions compared to January a year ago.

Income from the city sales tax for general purposes totals nearly $594,000 for the first nine months of this fiscal year, which is down nearly $16,000 compared to the same period a year ago.

Receipts from the capital project sales tax exceed $296,000, a decrease of $8,300 compared to the same period a year ago.

Distributions from the parks sales tax are slightly over $276,000, a decline of $8,200 That’s from May through January compared to the same period in the previous fiscal year.

The Trenton city sales tax for firefighting equipment, training, and services did not go into effect until October 1st. Receipts from that tax are near $29,000.

There is a delay from when sales tax is collected to when it’s distributed to the taxing entities.

Like this: Like Loading...