Trenton city sales tax receipts up compared to last year

Trenton city sales tax receipts were up significantly this month for general purposes, capital projects, and parks compared to July of 2016.

This comes after the June receipts from those taxes were down considerably compared to last year.

Add May through July together and Trenton city sales tax receipts for general purposes and capital projects are up three-point-three percent for the first quarter of this year. The parks tax receipts are up four-point-one percent in the first three months of this fiscal year compared to the same period a year ago.

In dollar figures, the city sales tax for general purposes has raised more than $209,000 for the three month period which is an increase of slightly over $6,700compared to the same period last year.

The capital projects sales tax has generated nearly $105,000, an increase of nearly $3,400compared to the same three month period of last year.

City sales tax for parks has generated nearly $97,000in the first three months of this fiscal year which is an increase of over $3,800 compared to the same period a year ago.

The city sales tax for firefighting equipment, training, and services did not go into effect until last October. Receipts from that tax exceed $48,000 in the first three months of this fiscal year.

