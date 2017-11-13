Trenton city sales tax receipts for fiscal year up 1%

Trenton city sales tax receipts in the first seven months of this fiscal year are up one percent for general purposes, capital projects, and parks compared to the same period a year ago May through November.

The city sales tax for general purposes has generated nearly $436,000 which is up about $3,700 compared to the same period last year. Receipts from the city sales tax for capital projects are nearly $218,000, up around $2,300 compared to the first seven months of last fiscal year. Parks tax receipts are slightly over $202,000, up more than $2,100 compared to the same period a year ago.

The Trenton city sales tax for firefighting equipment, training, and services did not go into effect until October of last year. Receipts from that tax are nearly $101,000 in the first seven months of the city’s current fiscal year. Total money from the fire tax is nearly $170,000 since last November when receipts began to be received.

Trenton, this month, received its first distribution from the city sales tax for transportation. The payment was nearly $2,500. This is the tax passed by voters in April to generate revenue for the local share to replace the 17th street bridge. Collection of the transportation tax began October 1st and is to be collected for ten years.

The money can be used for other street improvement projects once payments are completed for the local portion of the 17th street bridge replacement costs.

Like this: Like Loading...