Trenton city sales tax receipt income down 3.2%

Trenton city sales tax receipts for the first four months of this fiscal year are down 3.2% for General Purposes and Capital Projects and down 2.9% for parks compared to the same period a year ago.

In dollar figures, the city sales tax for General Purposes raised nearly $238,000, receipts from the city sales tax for Capital Projects were near $119,000, and the Parks Tax had brought in nearly $110,000. Funds from those taxes were received in May, June, July, and this month. There also was some interest money.

The various receipts represent declines of about $7,900 for General Purposes, $3,900 for Capital Projects, and $3,200 for Parks. Those declines compared the first four months of this fiscal year to the same period a year ago.

The Trenton city sales tax for firefighting equipment, training, and services did not go into effect until last October. Receipts from that tax are near $55,000 in the first four months of this fiscal year.

Total money from the fire tax is near $124,000 since last November when receipts began to be received.

