Trenton city sales tax funds up across the board from a year ago

At the two-thirds point in the city of Trenton fiscal year, city sales tax funds are running ahead of the pace from one year ago.

The general sales tax fund has received $526,000 which is $21,000 more than the comparable period of a year ago.

Capital projects sales tax is nearly $263,000 which is $11,000 more than a year ago at this time.

The Trenton Parks sales tax tops $245,000, more than $11,000 ahead of last year.

Fiscal year sales tax collections to benefit the Trenton Fire Department now total $122,000. That collection began in October of last year.

The most recently imposed city sales tax, beginning in October of this year, shows $19,000 for transportation purposes initially going toward the city share on replacement of the 17th Street bridge.

Trenton’s fiscal year runs from May through April.

Like this: Like Loading...