Trenton City Council votes to leave specific breed dog ban in place

The Trenton City Council voted last night to keep in effect, Trenton’s ban on specific breeds of dogs.

An ordinance to repeal the ban on certain breeds had been recommended last week by the Administrative committee which includes four members of the city council. But last night, several councilmen said they heard from constituents who did not want the ban lifted. And the council voted six to one, opposing the lifting of the ban that was initiated in 2006.

The council-approved ordinance back then banned Pit Bulls, Rottweilers, Chow Chows, Akita, and Doberman Pinchers from city limits. That ban remains in effect.

A roll call vote had Councilman Larry Porter in favor of lifting the ban. Then six councilmen voted not to remove the band: Brad Chumbley, Travis Elbert, Dave Mlika, Larry Crawford, Glenn Briggs, and Allan Quilty.Â Jen Hottes was absent for last night’s meeting.

During the public comment portion of the meeting, Shana Norris addressed the city council with prepared remarks â€“ stating in part that she would like to have the council keep Trenton’s ban on pit bulls. She noted over 900 cities have banned pit bulls. Calling pit bulls a public safety issue, Mrs. Norris encouraged pet owners to be educated on the responsibility of having pets.

Last month, Tami Corbin had addressed the council asking for repeal or altering of the breed specific dog ordinance â€“ noting Trenton has an ordinance dealing with vicious dogs. Prior to the council vote last night, Ms. Corbin also addressed the council in asking that certain breeds be allowed as pets within Trenton.

There was additional discussion about dogs running loose, pet licenses sold by the city, and whether the city should require insurance for owners of certain breeds. In the end, the council vote keeps the prohibition in place on breed specific dogs.

The Trenton City Council accepted the low bid for water main replacements along portions of 17th street and along Harris Avenue. Decker Construction of Lathrop submitted the winning bid at a total cost of $342,286.00. That amount is well under the engineer’s probable cost of $497,000 for the combined project. Bids from seven contractors were considered by engineers Burns and McDonnell and city officials.Â Â Water mains are to be replaced on 17th between Harris Avenue and Madison Street as well as on Harris Avenue between 18th and 24th Streets.

Other action by the City Council formally approved an agreement for engineering services for the design-build project at the wastewater treatment plant. Repairs and painting of Trenton’s two water towers were approved on a split vote of the council.

Also officially approved were ordinances on the purchase of a fire truck and a street sweeper.

Burns and McDonnell will be paid 9% of the lump sum fee for phase one engineering services on improvements required to be made at the sewer plant. The targeted improvements are estimated to cost $4,700,000. The city has $2,700,000 available from previously-issued bonds. Yet to be determined is how the city will finance the other $2,000,000 of the engineers’ estimated cost for the project.

The contract is with Ozark Applicators of Van Buren, Missouri for blasting, cleaning, and re-painting of the Iowa Boulevard and Princeton Road elevated water towers. The price totals $661,475. The council voted six to one to accept the agreement. Councilman Brad Chumbley voted no as he did last month because of the cost. Trenton lettering will be the logo on the tanks.

Approval was given to purchase a 2018 75-foot aerial fire truck costing $647,725 from Jon’s Mid America Fire Apparatus of Rogersville, Missouri. Financing the purchase will have an interest rate of 3.61% for 15 years. Funds from the fire department sales tax will make the payments.

With the plan to use reserve funds, the city council adopted an ordinance to purchase a 2017 Schwarze tornado street sweeper to replace one knocked out of commission last summer in a traffic accident. It will be purchased from Elliott Equipment Company of Grimes, Iowa at a net cost of about $193,000. Designated primary streets in Trenton are cleaned seven times a year.

The council voted seven to nothing on the engineering agreement and the two purchases.

