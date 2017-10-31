Trenton City Council votes to enter into agreement with KC firms

The Trenton City Council voted to enter into agreements with Lathrop-Gage Law Firm of Kansas City and Environmental Specialty Solutions, Incorporated of Kansas City at Monday night’s closed session.

The council voted for the Lathrop-Gage agreement six to one, with Councilman David Mlika voting no. Jennifer Hottes-Urich was absent from the meeting.

The council approved the Environmental Specialty Solutions agreement seven to zero.

The agreements will provide assistance with resolving the issue with lead levels in three water samples being above the Environmental Protection Agency’s action limits.

