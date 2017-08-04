Trenton City Council to hold public hearing on proposed property tax rates

The Trenton City Council will hold a public hearing on proposed property tax rates during its next regular meeting.

The hearing will be held at the Trenton City Hall the night of August 14th at 7 o’clock.

The property tax rate proposed by the city totals $1.05.8 cents per $100 assessed valuation.

The general fund would receive 89.3 cents per $100 valuation and the park fund would receive 16-1/2 cents.

The rates would generate an estimated $480,000 for the general fund and $88,500 for the park fund.

The assessed valuation for Trenton totals $58,139,925, which is down $3,932,977 from last year. That includes real estate, personal property, and local railroad and utilities.

New construction totals $189,730.

Revenue derived directly from new construction at the proposed tax rate is anticipated to be $2,002.22.

