Trenton City Council split over purchase of police vehicle

Three ordinances were adopted and another was tabled at Monday nights’ meeting of the Trenton City Council.

Several bids were approved including one that had to survive a Mayor’s veto. The split vote of the city council came on a motion to accept a bid to purchase a new police vehicle. There were seven votes in favor and one against on the bid from Barnes Baker Automotive for a 2018 Ford Police Interceptor Utility all-wheel drive vehicle.

The quote was $28,711 dollars which was the only bid received. Larry Crawford had voted against the motion. Mayor Nick McHargue then vetoed the councils’ majority decision saying he’d like to wait a year to know more about how city revenues are affected by what happens with the ConAgra plant in Trenton. The council then voted six to two to over-ride the veto. Crawford and David Mlika voted against the override.

Police Chief Tommy Wright explained the new vehicle will be used by Lieutenant Rex Ross. It replaces a police vehicle that has 87,000 miles. And the Chief noted the used vehicle will be offered for sale by the city.

With council approval of the veto override, the council unanimously accepted a bid from U.S. Bank Equipment Finance Inc on financing purchase of the 2018 Ford Interceptor. Quotes were submitted for a three-year term at 3.4% interest rate.

The council approved a bid for special software for use by the police department to replace software that Chief Wright described was purchased in 2007 and is now out of date with no service work available. The total bid is $19,306 dollars which includes conversion of police data. Only $12,000 was specified for software when the police department budget was approved. Chief Wright believes the police department can still be within its overall budget due to staff shortages and the ability to postpone other purchases.

The street department received approval to purchase a V-snow plow for a pickup and a hopper spreader. Combined the purchases from Knapheide Truck Equipment of Kansas City totals $11,384 dollars. That company submitted the only bids.

The council approved the street department request to purchase rock from Norris Quarries of Trenton at $14.35 cents a ton which is a .40 cent increase per ton. 12,000 tons are to be purchased for next year. And the council accepted a recommendation from Street Supervisor Martin Schieb to purchase asphalt sand, based on past experience, from Stoner Sand of Ridgeway at $6.50 cents per ton. Two sand bids were received ad four thousand tons of sand are to be purchased.

Two bids were considered for cash rent of approximately 45 acres of row crop ground in the north part of Trenton. The council accepted the high bid of $161.00 dollars per acre from Aaron Landes of rural Trenton. Albert Batson also submitted a bid. This involves a one year lease beginning next March.

After hearing a report from Councilman Allan Quilty, liaison to the park board, the council agreed to have the city assume paying costs of electricity used at the two “Welcome to Trenton” signs. The cost was mentioned at $31.00 a month. Quilty said the Trenton Park Department will continue to mow and maintain the grounds.

The council approved an ordinance extending the Highway and Transportation Commission funding agreement of a state block grant paying for airport improvements. The contractor is to return next year to touch up areas and seal two locations by the hangars. The revised schedule extends the project completion until next November.

Acting on a planning and zoning commission recommendation, approval was given to a conditional use permit for construction of a new Head Start facility and classrooms next to the central office at 301 West 18th Street.

The council approved an addendum to the law enforcement center agreement and a public safety complex lease agreement – both involving the city of Trenton and Grundy County. The addition means the county installs and maintains fiber optic service at both the law enforcement center and fire complex. The City of Trenton will reimburse Grundy county $375.00 a month.

Tabled by the city council was an ordinance that would allow fiber optic service to be connected at the TMU warehouse at 2601 Oklahoma Avenue. That came after Councilman Travis Elbert expressed a need for more information now that Mid States Services announced it’s intentions to survey residents and businesses within Trenton to determine interest in fiber optics high-speed broadband access.

The city received a fiber optics access proposal for the TMU warehouse from Missouri Network Alliance, doing business as Bluebird Network, that costs $7,500 for installation plus a $440.00 dollar monthly fee for seven years. City Hall / TMU already has fiber optics internet service. An alternate location was sought by city officials.

